Denis Zakaria scores winner on debut as Chelsea lose Chilwell

Denis Zakaria scored the winner on his Chelsea debut as the Blues came from behind to beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 on Tuesday.

But the night ended on a sour note for Chelsea and England when left-back Ben Chilwell pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury that could end his hopes of going to the World Cup.

The Croatians had more to play for at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea already assured of top spot in Champions League Group E.