Premier League: Leeds cauldron awaits Man Utd as old hostilities return

Leeds' 18-year wait to welcome Manchester United in front of an intimidating full house in the Premier League comes to an end on Sunday in the latest chapter of a rivalry that dates back 500 years.

The Wars of the Roses between 1455 and 1487 between the House of Lancaster and the House of York was fought for control of the English throne, but set in motion a battle for superiority that has existed ever since between the counties of Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Initially inflamed by the Industrial Revolution and the formation of county cricket, the two Uniteds of Leeds and Manchester have become the truest outlet for that enmity on the football field since first clashing for honours in the 1960s.