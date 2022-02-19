Premier League: Leeds cauldron awaits Man Utd as old hostilities return

Even one of English football's greatest families was divided as Bobby Charlton led Manchester United to win the European Cup in 1968, two years after winning the World Cup alongside his brother and Leeds great Jack.
Leeds' golden era came under Don Revie in the late 1960s and 1970s, winning two league titles, an FA Cup and reaching the European Cup final.
However, even then they did not have the riches of the Red Devils.
When Scottish internationals Joe Jordan and Gordon McQueen crossed the Pennines in 1978, a painful trend was set for Leeds of losing their best players to Old Trafford.
History repeated itself after Leeds' only other league title in 1991/92.
A charismatic young Frenchman Eric Cantona played a key role in the run-in to beat United to the title, but manager Howard Wilkinson quickly wrote him off as a disruptive influence in the dressing room.
United swooped with a fee of £1 million ($1.4 million) for a transfer that transformed English football history as Cantona became the catalyst for success under Alex Ferguson.
Just as Leeds rose again in the early 2000s, Ferguson picked off Rio Ferdinand and Alan Smith.
Yorkshire born and bred, Smith said he "would never play for Manchester United", but did so after a financial collapse that saw Leeds enter administration and relegated in 2004.
They did not make it back to the top-flight until 2020, but coronavirus restrictions meant last year's forgettable 0-0 draw at Elland Road was played behind closed doors.
"Because we were all away during Covid and out of the top division for so long, everyone will be straining at the leash on Sunday," said Dan Moylan of Leeds fanzine The Square Ball.
Both sides are under pressure to perform, but as is customary Leeds' struggles put United's problems into perspective.
Failure to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League would be deemed disastrous for a squad bolstered by the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane with the aim of challenging for the title this season.
