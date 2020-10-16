Premier League rains goals as stadiums run on empty

Data company Gracenote Sports has been crunching the numbers behind the glut of goals and surprisingly found that less, not more, chances are being created.

Gracenote said there have been 22.6 shots per match, 1.5 fewer than the first four rounds last season and the lowest figure for 10 years.

Crucially, however, a goal is being scored every six attempts compared to the usual nine or 10.

Logic suggests that either the quality of attacking players has improved or goalkeepers and defences are inferior, the latter scenario supported by the fact that keepers are saving 59% of on-target attempts compared to the 70 per cent they usually keep out and that there is less tackling.

While 23 goals have come from penalties in the first four weeks, a record, Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen’s Gracenote, said that does not explain the rise.

“The current goal rush is built on a stunning increase in the conversion of opportunities,” he said.