Premier League suspends deal with Russia over Ukraine invasion

The Premier League announced Tuesday it was suspending its deal with its Russian broadcast partner following the invasion of Ukraine.

The decision was made at a shareholders' meeting in London, where all 20 clubs were in agreement.

In a separate move, the Football Association has also suspended its deal with Russia, meaning this month's FA Cup quarter-finals will not be shown while the English Football League has withdrawn broadcast access in the country.

The Premier League said it would also donate £1 million ($1.3 million) to support the people affected by the war in Ukraine.

"The Premier League and its clubs today unanimously agreed to suspend our agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect and to donate £1 million to support the people of Ukraine," a statement issued by England's top flight said.