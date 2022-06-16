Prosecutor calls for suspended sentence for Blatter, Platini

"Only their behaviour with regard to criminal law counts," said prosecutor Thomas Hildbrand, leaving out any link to football politics.

The prosecution accuses Blatter of having signed off an invoice for two million Swiss francs presented to FIFA by Platini in 2011, almost nine years after the end of his work as Blatter's adviser.

Giving evidence at the start of the trial last week, Blatter said he had struck a "gentleman's agreement" with Platini to pay him the money.

Platini was employed as an adviser to Blatter between 1998 and 2002. They signed a contract in 1999 for an annual remuneration of 300,000 Swiss francs, which was paid in full by FIFA.

But they claimed that they had agreed to pay an additional 700,000 annual francs when the finances of the organisation would allow it.