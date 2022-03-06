PSG lose at Nice without suspended Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 at Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday ahead of next week's trip to Real Madrid in the second leg of their blockbuster Champions League last-16 tie.

Substitute Andy Delort struck two minutes from the end as Nice won for just the second time in 18 league meetings with PSG, who struggled to create chances without suspended top scorer Kylian Mbappe.

Nice bolstered their chances of qualifying directly for a first appearance in the Champions League group stage, climbing into second place and moving two points above Marseille.

PSG remain 13 points clear at the top but the loss serves as a warning that Mauricio Pochettino's side must sharpen up considerably to keep their European dreams intact on Wednesday.

"We were a little bit unlucky. In the end maybe we didn't deserve to win, but we didn't deserve to lose," Pochettino told broadcaster Canal Plus.