PSG reject Real Madrid's bid for Mbappe

Paris St Germain have rejected an offer from Real Madrid for France forward Kylian Mbappe, the French club's sporting director Leonardo told BFM and RMC Sport, saying the offer was "not sufficient".

Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday that Real Madrid had made a 160-million-euro ($187.81-million) bid for the 22-year-old World Cup winner who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG last season and has reportedly said he wants to move to Spain.