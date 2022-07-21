Messi scores as PSG labour past Japanese champions

Lionel Messi scored but Paris Saint-Germain were made to work hard for a 2-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday in the first match of their pre-season Japanese tour.

Star forwards Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all started for PSG in front of a crowd of 65,000 at Tokyo's National Stadium.

Messi opened the scoring in the 32nd minute but a much-changed PSG line-up in the second half could manage only one more goal through substitute Arnaud Kalimuendo.

J-League champions Kawasaki pulled a goal back in the 84th minute when Kazuya Yamamura headed home unmarked.