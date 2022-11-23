Giroud scores twice to equal Henry’s French record

Target man Olivier Giroud scored twice in France's FIFA World Cup opener against Australia on Tuesday for his 50th and 51st international goals to equal Thierry Henry’s national record.

The 36-year-old put the holders ahead at 2-1 with a tap-in after 32 minutes and added his second in the 71st to make the score 4-1 with a header from a Kylian Mbappe cross.