Arteta wants Arsenal to seize title chance as Premier League resumes

Mikel Arteta has urged leaders Arsenal to carry on from where they left off and win their first Premier League title since 2004 when English football’s top-flight resumes after the FIFA World Cup break.

The Gunners were in superb form, with 12 wins from 14 matches, when the league was paused in unprecedented fashion to allow for the first World Cup held in a northern hemisphere winter to take place in Qatar.

All season long, fans and pundits have been debating whether the break will be a help or a hindrance to clubs’ ambitions, with Arsenal now without Gabriel Jesus after he was sent home early from the World Cup with a knee problem sustained in Brazil’s shock defeat by Cameroon.