Morata dropped as Spain face Morocco in World Cup last 16

Atletico Madrid midfielder Llorente starts on the right of the defence, where the coach has tried Dani Carvajal and Cesar Azpilicueta already.
The Barcelona midfield trio of Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi is maintained, while Marco Asensio plays up front, flanked by Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo.
Morocco start with the same line-up that beat Canada in their last group match, except Selim Amallah plays in midfield ahead of Abdelhamid Sabiri.
Walid Regragui’s side have already equalled their best ever World Cup result, qualifying for the knockouts for only the second time in their history, with the first coming in 1986.
Teams
Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal
Spain: Unai Simon, Marcos Llorente, Rodri Hernandez, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets (c), Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo