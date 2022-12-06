Morata dropped as Spain face Morocco in World Cup last 16

Spain’s top scorer Alvaro Morata dropped to the bench against Morocco in their FIFA World Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday while Marcos Llorente starts at right-back as part of five changes.

Luis Enrique did not select Morata, who has netted three goals at the tournament, picking an almost identical side to that which started Spain’s first two games, against Costa Rica and Germany.

The coach made five changes from the line-up he picked in their shock defeat by Japan which saw them finish second in Group E.