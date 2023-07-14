Inter University football festival kicks off in Chattogram today

The excitement was palpable inside the press conference room at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram. The curiousity of the managers and the captains of the participating teams were almost unending. They kept asking questions about the minute details of the tournament. All their questions and their excitement were about Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament, which will kick off today (Friday).

The curtains will rise on the tournament with the Chattogram region matches. In the morning, BGC University and University of Creative Technology will take part in the opening match at the MA Aziz Stadium. A total of 33 universities from Dhaka, Chattogram and Cumilla region are taking part in the knockout tournament.