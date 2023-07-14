Inter University football festival kicks off in Chattogram today

The excitement was palpable inside the press conference room at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram. The curiousity of the managers and the captains of the participating teams were almost unending. They kept asking questions about the minute details of the tournament. All their questions and their excitement were about Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament, which will kick off today (Friday).
The curtains will rise on the tournament with the Chattogram region matches. In the morning, BGC University and University of Creative Technology will take part in the opening match at the MA Aziz Stadium. A total of 33 universities from Dhaka, Chattogram and Cumilla region are taking part in the knockout tournament.
Eight teams divided into two groups are taking part in the Chattogram region. The two best teams from here will take part in the next round of the competition in Dhaka.
Chattogram’s District Sports Association’s general secretary and former city corporation mayor AJM Nasir Uddin and Chattogram Metropolitan Police’s commissioner Krishna Pada Roy will be present at the opening match of the Chattogram region.
The Chattogram region matches will end on Saturday.
A meeting was held at the Chattogram District Sports Association’s press conference on Thursday night with the managers and captains of the Chattogram region teams. The tournament committee’s convener Hafizur Rahman presided over the meeting.
The managers and captains had one main demand, to ensure that no non-student takes part in the competition. They also wanted this tournament to take place every year and wanted the matches to be telecast live.
Hafizur Rahman assured everyone and said, Prothom Alo took a great initiative by coming forward to promote university football. He also said that the success of this tournament depends on the participating teams, everyone needs to follow the rules of the tournament.
The other six teams from Chattogram are Port City International University, International Islamic University, Chattogram Independent University, Southern University Bangladesh, Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and Chattogram University of Science and Technology.
Four matches will take place on the first day. The winners of that match will take part in the second round on Saturday.
After the Chattogram region’s matches end, the Cumilla phase will begin on 16 July at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium. The Dhaka region’s matches will begin on 18 July.
The final will take place on 29 July. The Dhaka region matches and the remainder of the tournament will take place at the Daffodil International University.