Real gathering momentum after Levante victory

Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga on Sunday as Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzama both scored in a 2-0 win over Levante.

Vinicius, who had proved decisive in Madrid's win over Real Valladolid on Wednesday, looked set to see off Levante as well, before Benzema notched his first goal of the season late on.

Madrid have now recorded three clean sheets from their four opening games, although a draw away at Real Sociedad has given an early advantage to Barcelona, who play away at Sevilla later on Sunday.