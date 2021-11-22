Real Madrid cruise past Granada to return to top

Vinicius Junior scored his 10th goal of the season as Real Madrid thrashed Granada 4-1 on Sunday to shoot back to the top of La Liga.

Marco Asensio and Nacho Fernandez put Madrid two up inside the opening 30 minutes at Los Carmenes, where Granada briefly made a game of it when Luis Suarez pulled a goal back, only to be blown away in the second half.

Vinicius finished off a sumptuous Madrid passing move and was then on the end of a rash challenge from Granada's Monchu, who was sent off with 23 minutes left to play.