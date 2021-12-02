Real Madrid go seven points clear as fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'

Karim Benzema applauded Real Madrid's fans after they chanted "Karim, Ballon d'Or" as his goal against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday sent Madrid seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Benzema's 20th goal in 24 games this season proved the difference in a 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu that puts Madrid firmly in charge of the Spanish title race, even after only 15 games played.

A run of seven consecutive wins in all competitions has helped pull Carlo Ancelotti's team away from the chasing pack and Benzema, along with the explosive Vinicius Junior, has been instrumental.