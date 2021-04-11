Real Madrid pull off thrilling Clasico win, Barca coach fumes

Real Madrid held on to earn a narrow 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona on Sunday and go top of the La Liga charts on Saturday. Karim Benzema broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with his ninth goal in seven league games, finishing Lucas Vazquez's cross with a back heel nudge.

Madrid doubled the lead before the half-hour mark when Toni Kroos' freekick deflected against Sergino Dest's back and flew past Jordi Alba on the line, reports DPA.

Barcelona fought back in the second half in torrential rain, with Oscar Mingueza pulling one back from close range. Substitute Ilaix Moriba almost equalised in stoppage time but hit the crossbar.

Atletico Madrid travel to face Real Betis later on Sunday and could go back top with a point. They are currently level with Real on 66, while Barcelona are third on 65.