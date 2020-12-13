Real Madrid push for league title as Atletico lose marathon unbeaten record

Real Madrid reignited their La Liga title push on Saturday beating leaders Atletico 2-0 as their city rivals suffered a first league defeat of the season.

Real, who salvaged their Champions League campaign in midweek by making the last 16, moved to third in the table, three points behind Atletico.

It was a disappointing night for Diego Simeone's side who had boasted a 26-match unbeaten run in the league, stretching back to February.

That was a run which consisted of 17 wins and nine draws. Real had been the last team to beat Atletico in the league.

"We confirmed the improvement we showed in many areas against Sevilla and Borussia, and gave another good display," said Real coach Zinedine Zidane, reflecting on his side's wins in the past week which have helped turn around the season.