Real Madrid sink Barca in season’s first ‘Clasico’

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos once again proved to be the man for the big occasion as he converted a fiercely debated penalty to help his side to a 3-1 win over rivals Barcelona at an empty Camp Nou in La Liga on Saturday.

Ramos, making a record 45th appearance in the ‘Clasico’ fixture, was awarded the spot-kick following a VAR review, after falling in the area when his shirt was tugged by Barca’s Clement Lenglet as the pair contested a corner.