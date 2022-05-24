Real Madrid will keep winning without Mbappe, says Casemiro

“Players can mark certain times like Alfredo di Stefano, Cristiano (Ronaldo), but this club will continue to win, because the players are very important, but what wins is the club. The fans may be sad, but with what we have this club will continue to win.”

Mbappe scored against Real Madrid in both legs of the Champions League last 16 this season and was applauded by the home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu in March.

“He is a great player, who made us work hard in both games,” Casemiro said.

“The second thing is respect. If he has made that decision, we have to respect it, we have to realise that he has made that decision with his family and we can no longer talk about a player who does not belong to Real Madrid.