Ronaldo hits back at claim he wants to beat Messi’s Ballon d’Or haul

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at a "disrespectful" claim that his only remaining ambition is to win the Ballon d'Or more times than Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Messi won the prestigious award for a seventh time on Monday.

Ronaldo, who finished sixth in this year's voting, has earned the Ballon d'Or five times.

The Ballon d'Or, given to the best male and female footballers of the year, is voted on by 180 journalists and presented by France Football.