Ronaldo in talks with Man United over return to the club: Report

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is now reportedly talking to United over securing the 36-year-old a move back to England and the club where he is still a firm favourite among the fans.
Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford from 2003-2009 where he won eight major trophies plus the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2008 before sealing a then world record 80 million pounds move to Real Madrid.
At United, he scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, the year he helped the Old Trafford club claim their last Champions League title.