Ronaldo reaches 100-goal landmark, France see off Croatia

"They are two important goals because it means I managed to reach this mark I'd been seeking," Ronaldo told Portuguese public television RTP.

"I'm very happy, first because the team won and of course to score the 100th and then the 101st, two great goals."

While acknowledging health came first, he lamented the Covid-19 enforced empty stadium in Solna.

"It's sad playing without fans, it's like going to the circus with no clowns or into a garden with no flowers," Ronaldo said.

"Speaking for myself, when I play away matches I like being whistled, it gives me motivation."

After making his first senior international appearance as an 18-year-old in 2003, Ronaldo notched up his first goal for Portugal in a 2-1 defeat by eventual winners Greece at Euro 2004.

Ronaldo, capped 165 times by Portugal, is second only to Iran's Ali Daei, on 109, in the list of top men's international goal scorers.

"The record, it's step by step," Ronaldo said. "It's not an obsession because I think records come naturally."

Incredibly for Ronaldo, just 17 of his 100 goals have come in friendly matches, and his nine hat-tricks all came in FIFA or UEFA tournaments or qualifying games.