Ronaldo rubbishes ‘disrespectful’ reports of Madrid move

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday blasted reports that he was trying for a return to Real Madrid, hours after coach Carlo Ancelotti also said he was not going to take the Juventus forward back to Spain.

In an Instagram post, Ronaldo said that his “story at Real Madrid has been written”, although he did not explicitly say that he was not looking for a way out of Juve.

He said that such talk was “disrespectful” to both him and “to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff”.