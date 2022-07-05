Ronaldo skips Man Utd training for 'family reasons': Reports

Despite the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag from Ajax, Ronaldo reportedly does not believe United can challenge for major honours in the near future. In the twilight of his career, Ronaldo would prefer to join a club capable of satisfying his desire to compete for the game's top prizes.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who has a year left on his United contract, has played 19 consecutive seasons in the Champions League and is the tournament's all-time leading scorer. The former Real Madrid star's agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly sounded out Bayern Munich and Chelsea about a potential move, yet United are said to be adamant Ronaldo is not for sale.
Ronaldo was United's top scorer with 24 goals last term, but his campaign was marred by public shows of frustration on several occasions as the team struggled under first Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then interim boss Ralf Rangnick.
Ronaldo's absence from training comes as United are due to leave for their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia on Friday.