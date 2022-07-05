Ronaldo skips Man Utd training for 'family reasons': Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo missed training with Manchester United on Monday due to "family reasons", just days after the Portugal star reportedly told the club he wants to leave

United players who had been away on international duty over the close-season were scheduled to meet up with the rest of the squad on Monday.

Training ground accepted by the club. However, the 37-year-old's absence will be interpreted as the latest salvo in his bid to engineer a move away from Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is said to be disappointed by United's decline since he returned to the club from Juventus last year. United failed to qualify for this coming season's Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League.