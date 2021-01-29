Ronaldo under investigation for potential COVID-19 rule breach

Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation for allegedly breaching COVID-19 protocols after he took a birthday ski trip to a mountain resort.

According to a report in goal.com, Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted footage on social media of the couple riding a snowmobile at a mountain resort in Italy earlier this week. Following the incident, Valle d’Aosta police has started an inquiry.

As per the current Italian laws, travelling between the COVID “orange zones” is forbidden unless proceeding to a second home or receiving valid clearance for work reasons. However, the pair have been accused of flouting those protocols to celebrate Rodriguez’s 27th birthday.