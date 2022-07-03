Ronaldo wants to leave Man United: Reports

Manchester United are adamant Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals in all competitions, is not for sale, according to reports, with new manager Erik ten Hag keen to work with him.
Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during six trophy-laden years with United before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009 and Juventus in 2018, collecting more trophies at both clubs.
United's international players are due to report for training in the coming days ahead of flying to Thailand on Friday for the start of their pre-season tour.