Messi back in training with PSG after suspension

Lionel Messi is training with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) again, the Ligue 1 team said on Monday, after the forward was suspended for making a trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session as a result.

French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia when he was supposed to train with the squad the day after the Ligue 1 leaders’ 3-1 defeat to Lorient last month.