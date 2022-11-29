Depay starts for Netherlands against Qatar

Already-eliminated Qatar stuck with their 5-3-2 formation despite suffering back-to-back defeats in Group A.
Hatem Abdulaziz coming into the team was the one alteration from last week’s 3-1 loss to Senegal for Felix Sanchez’s side.
The African champions face Ecuador simultaneously in the other final group match, with the winners in that match securing a spot in the knockout phase.
Netherlands: Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (c), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay
Qatar: Meshaal Barsham; Ismail Mohamad, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed; Hassan Al Haydos (c), Assim Madibo, Hatem Abdulaziz; Almoez Ali, Akram Afif