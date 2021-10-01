SAFF Championship: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0

BSS adds: The whole stadium wore a festive mood when the Bangladeshi expatriate workers came to support the Bangladesh team. The crowds brought out a procession chanting slogan of Bangladesh outside the stadium.

Their support however, did not go in vain with Bangladesh achieving a remarkable victory on the day against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh got the first scoring chance in the very 9th minute, but a right footed shot, taken by defender Tapu Barmon, from center of the box was brilliantly blocked by Sri Lankan custodian Perera as he dived to his left to save his team from a goal.