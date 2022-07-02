Salah ends speculation by signing new Liverpool contract

Mohamed Salah ended speculation over his Liverpool future on Friday by signing a new contract that will reportedly run until 2025.

Salah, who has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances for Liverpool, had entered the final year of his previous contract with talks stalling over the 30-year-old's wage demands.

However, the Egypt forward said he has more trophies at Anfield in his sights after finally puting pen to paper.

"I feel great and excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone," Salah told Liverpool's website.