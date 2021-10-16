Salah scores stunner, Firmino hits treble in Liverpool rout

Mohamed Salah scored another brilliant individual goal and Roberto Firmino hit a hat-trick as Liverpool ruined Claudio Ranieri's first match as Watford manager with a 5-0 victory on Saturday.

Salah underlined why Liverpool are so desperate to get the Egypt forward to sign a new contract with his audacious second-half strike at Vicarage Road.

Dancing through the Watford defence, Salah's magical moment topped even his eye-catching goal against Manchester City before the international break.

Liverpool's habit of avoiding big contracts for players over 30 has fuelled fears the 29-year-old will leave when his present deal expires in 2023.