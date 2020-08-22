Sevilla beat Inter Milan to win sixth Europa League

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui said he does not look back at what might have been with Spain and Real Madrid after leading the Spanish side to a sixth Europa League title thanks to a 3-2 win over Inter Milan in a thrilling final in Cologne.

Lopetegui was sacked as Spain boss days before the start of the 2018 World Cup for accepting the role as Madrid coach and then also fired by Real just four months later.