Silva's gem fires Man City to victory at Villa

Manchester City kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea as Bernardo Silva's sublime strike inspired a 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

City's trip to Villa Park was billed as Jack Grealish's return to the club he left to join the English champions in a club record £100 million ($132 million) move in the close-season.

But Grealish, a boyhood Villa fan, only played the final few minutes after coming off the bench.