Slack Real Madrid seek Clasico response to avert unexpected early crisis

Real Madrid won La Liga only three months ago because of their defensive steel and a relentless will to win but ahead of Saturday’s Clasico against Barcelona, they appear to be a team unravelling.

After losing 1-0 at home to Cadiz for the first time in their history last weekend, Madrid fell 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday to Shakhtar Donetsk, who had 10 first team players and nine staff missing due to coronavirus infections.

Just as Cadiz had waltzed almost at will through the same Madrid defence that conceded only 25 league goals last season, Shakhtar wreaked havoc in Zinedine Zidane’s back-line and on another night would have scored more.