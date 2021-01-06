Solskjaer dismisses Klopp comments on Man Utd penalty record

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes rival managers talking about penalties that have been awarded to his team could be a way of influencing referees.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said following Monday's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton that he was baffled they were not awarded a penalty and claimed other teams would not have been denied by the officials.

Klopp added in his post-match interview that United had more penalties in two years than he had in 5-1/2 years at Liverpool.