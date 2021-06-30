Southgate's England 'masterpiece' silences sceptics as caution reaps rewards

England are dreaming of Euro 2020 glory after finally slaying old nemesis Germany in the knockout stages of a major tournament and now have a favourable draw against Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

A 2-0 win over the four-time world champions at a raucous Wembley -- thanks to late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane -- rewarded England manager Gareth Southgate's measured approach, which had been criticised for being overly cautious in the group phase.

Southgate knows only too well what the consequences of failure are for England against Germany in a major tournament on home soil.

His distinguished playing career was forever dogged by a miss in the penalty shootout at Euro 96 that sent the Germans to the final.