'Special' Leeds make a statement despite Anfield loss

Leeds United waited 16 years to get back into the Premier League in order to compete with the best and while they suffered a 4-3 loss to Liverpool, it was clear from Saturday's showing that Marcelo Bielsa's side are an exciting addition to the top flight.

The promoted club came back three times to equalise against the champions, they enjoyed the majority of possession and played with a relentless verve and energy and without the slightest hint of stage-fright.

The only pity was that this pulsating encounter took place, like every other game this weekend, in an empty stadium -- this was exactly the kind of clash that would have had Anfield on its feet.

It can often come across as patronising when a winning manager praises defeated opponents but Juergen Klopp's post-match comments were a sincere appreciation of Leeds' approach to the game.

"Leeds are special," said Klopp.

"I congratulated every one of their team, what a team they are. Unbelievable. I will watch them quite often during the season."