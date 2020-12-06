Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal

The Premier League's deadliest current double-act struck again as Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were both on target as Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-0 to return to the top of the table on Sunday.

Kane played in Son after 13 minutes for the South Korean to curl home a majestic opener for his 10th league goal of the season, much to the delight of the 2,000 fans in attendance. Son repaid the favour on the stroke of halftime as Kane lashed in his side's second.