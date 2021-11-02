It was reported Conte and his representatives met with Tottenham officials in London on Monday evening and struck a deal for an 18-month contract running until 2023.

Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks with Antonio Conte over the manager's job after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday following a dismal run in the Premier League.

Former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss Conte is understood to be the top target for the London club, who dismissed Nuno on Monday after just four months in charge.

Spurs had approached Conte about succeeding the axed Jose Mourinho earlier this year but were unable to convince the Italian to take the job.