Stress of playing with Messi too much for some: Ex-Barca assistant

Former Barca assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue has said that some players are not capable of handling the strain of playing with the club's talisman Lionel Messi.

Unzue, who was assistant to Luis Enrique between 2014 and 2017 at the Camp Nou, said the standards demanded by the Argentine are too much for some team mates.

"What has kept Messi (where he is) is ambition and how to live with moments of stress," he told YouTube channel Idolos.

"He self-demands to himself to keep being the best and, as a result, also wants the best around him, team mates, physio, or coach. That produces a great stress that some team mates are not capable of bearing."