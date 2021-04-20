Super League opens unprecedented conflict in European football

Plans for a Super League announced by 12 of European football's most powerful clubs plunged the game into an unprecedented crisis on Monday as the UK government threatened to invoke competition law to block a breakaway.

Six Premier League teams -- Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur -- joined forces with Spanish giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as well as Italian trio Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan to launch the competition.

They plan to leave the UEFA-sanctioned Champions League and start their new tournament "as soon as possible", with plans for three more founding members to join and five other clubs to be invited annually.

The competition threatens to completely upturn the world's biggest sport and leaves the prestigious Champions League -- itself the fruit of the last major shake-up in European football in 1992 -- facing an uncertain future.

Britain's culture secretary Oliver Dowden said the English clubs could find themselves subject to a formal review under British anti-trust law, which prevents the formation of monopolies or corporate cartels.

"We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening," the minister said, vowing a "very robust response".

The breakaway announcement came just hours before UEFA announced a new format for the Champions League, which had been conceived to placate the continent's biggest clubs.