Super sub Jota sends Liverpool top of the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool’s ability to find a way to win after Diogo Jota came off the bench to score the winner five minutes from time to beat West Ham 2-1 on Saturday.

Like so often in their first title-winning campaign for 30 years last season, Liverpool left it late to snatch all three points but their patience and persistence was rewarded at Anfield to move three points clear at the top.

“Football is always about finding the right way, and tonight the boys found it,” said Klopp.

“It’s so difficult with the number of games we have. Seeing the determination and desire of the boys, the will to play football, to deal with setbacks is really exceptional.”