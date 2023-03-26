Bangladesh edged past Seychelles

However, Bangladesh's best moment came in the 43rd minute. Defender Tariq Kazi finally broke the deadlock with a perfect header from inside the danger zone after the ball came to his way when Seychelles forward Brandon Molle wanted to clear Jamal Bhuyan's free kick.
Back with a narrow 1-0 lead, the host continued onslaught in the second half creating numbers of scoring chances. Nigerian-born Bangladeshi forward Elita Kingsley, who made his debut in the match, took a powerful left footer shot from the close range in the 86th minute, but custodian Alvin Roddy brilliantly fisted the ball for safety.
Seychelles, on the other hand, came close of scoring in the 19th minute when midfielder Brandon Rashid, after ran down from the mid field, took a shot from the D-box, but the ball narrowly missed the target.
Seychelles are currently ranked 199 in the FIFA rankings and seven steps behind Bangladesh, after conceding the goal, tried their best to stage a fight back in the match, but they could not score any in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand.
The second match between the two teams will be held on Tuesday at the same venue.
State-owned Bangladesh Television will telecast the match live that kicks off at 3:45 pm. Bangladesh Betar will also provide the live commentary of the match.