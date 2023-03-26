Bangladesh edged past Seychelles

Bangladesh national football team beat visiting Seychelles by 1-0 goal in the first match of two-match FIFA Tier-1 Int'l Football Series at the Sylhet District Stadium Saturday, reports BSS.

Bangladesh took control in the beginning of the match and got two free kicks early, but they could not make the best use of those due to lack of proper finishing.

Bangladesh got the first scoring chance in the 33rd minute. Topu Barman took a perfectly header from the close range off skipper Jamal Bhuyan's a cross from the right wing, but Seychelles custodian Alvin Roddy gripped the ball brilliantly.