Bangladesh 2-0 up at halftime

Shamsunnahar Junior’s brilliant strike put Bangladesh in the front in the 14th minute and in the 42nd minute Krishna Rani Sarkar doubled the lead, making full use of a defensive error from Nepal.
Coach Golam Rabbani Choton’s charges were on the offence from the start.
Bangladesh players struggled to play free flowing football on a muddy outfield, but 12 minutes into the contest midfielder Maria Manda produced a moment of magic, turning away from two Nepal defenders and giving a cross to Shamsunnahar inside the d-box.
Shamsunnahar masterfully controlled the ball and then completed the goal with a fierce volley.
After conceding, the Nepal team, cheered on by a packed home crowd, tried to fightback and they came close to equalizing at least twice.
In the 36th minute, Bangladesh keeper Rupna Chakma denied a free kick with a brilliant diving save.
The following minute, Nepal could’ve scored from a goalmouth melee but the Bangladesh defenders completed a goal line clearance to save the team’s lead.
Bangladesh doubled the lead just three minutes before half-time, when Krishna made full use of a defensive gaffe from Nepal and beat the Nepalese keeper in a one-on-one dual to send the ball home.