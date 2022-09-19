Football

SAFF Women’s Championship final

Bangladesh 2-0 up at halftime

Bangladesh women's team players celebrate after scoring against Nepal in the final of the SAFF Women's Football Championship at the Dasarath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu on 19 Septmber, 2022
Bangladesh go into the halftime of the SAFF Women’s Championship final against Nepal with a 2-0 lead and are 45 minutes away from potentially winning their maiden title at the Dasarath Rangasal Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday.

Shamsunnahar Junior’s brilliant strike put Bangladesh in the front in the 14th minute and in the 42nd minute Krishna Rani Sarkar doubled the lead, making full use of a defensive error from Nepal.

Coach Golam Rabbani Choton’s charges were on the offence from the start.

Bangladesh players struggled to play free flowing football on a muddy outfield, but 12 minutes into the contest midfielder Maria Manda produced a moment of magic, turning away from two Nepal defenders and giving a cross to Shamsunnahar inside the d-box.

Shamsunnahar masterfully controlled the ball and then completed the goal with a fierce volley.

After conceding, the Nepal team, cheered on by a packed home crowd, tried to fightback and they came close to equalizing at least twice.

In the 36th minute, Bangladesh keeper Rupna Chakma denied a free kick with a brilliant diving save.

The following minute, Nepal could’ve scored from a goalmouth melee but the Bangladesh defenders completed a goal line clearance to save the team’s lead.

Bangladesh doubled the lead just three minutes before half-time, when Krishna made full use of a defensive gaffe from Nepal and beat the Nepalese keeper in a one-on-one dual to send the ball home.

