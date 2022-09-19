Bangladesh 2-0 up at halftime

Bangladesh players struggled to play free flowing football on a muddy outfield, but 12 minutes into the contest midfielder Maria Manda produced a moment of magic, turning away from two Nepal defenders and giving a cross to Shamsunnahar inside the d-box.

Shamsunnahar masterfully controlled the ball and then completed the goal with a fierce volley.

After conceding, the Nepal team, cheered on by a packed home crowd, tried to fightback and they came close to equalizing at least twice.