Tearful Zinchenko’s dream is simply peace

Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko broke into tears on the eve of his team’s crucial World Cup qualifier with Scotland and said he wanted above everything to see peace in his homeland.

Ukraine, which has been ravaged by war since Russia’s invasion in February, face Scotland at Hampden Park on Wednesday and if they win that game they will go on to take on Wales in Cardiff on Sunday for a place in the finals in Qatar in November.

But Zinchenko, who plays for Premier League champions Manchester City, said the prospect of World Cup qualification was secondary to the main hope of his countrymen.