Ten-man Bayern win at Fuerth to open three-point Bundesliga lead

Fuerth midfielder Sebastian Griesbeck scored an own goal when he got his boot to the ball just ahead of Robert Lewandowski, who fell one match short of equalling Gerd Mueller's record of scoring in 16 consecutive league games from 1969/70.

The loudest cheer of the night came when the hosts grabbed a late consolation goal as replacement striker Cedric Itten scored to delight the sell-out 11,730-strong home crowd.

"It was not a brilliant performance, but we had the game under control even when we were a man down," Bayern goal-scorer Kimmich told DAZN.