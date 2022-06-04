Football

Tevez announces retirement

Reuters
In this file photo taken on 10 March, 2020 Argentina's Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez salute the supporters after winning the Copa Libertadores group H football match against Colombia's Independiente Medellin at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires
In this file photo taken on 10 March, 2020 Argentina's Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez salute the supporters after winning the Copa Libertadores group H football match against Colombia's Independiente Medellin at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos AiresAFP

Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez confirmed late on Friday that he has retired from professional football, one year after leaving Buenos Aires club Boca Juniors citing burnout.

The 38-year-old said on national TV show in Argentina that he would no longer play professionally.

Known as ‘El Apache’, Tevez began his career at Boca and had successful stints with Corinthians.

default-image

He moved to England in 2006, where he played for Premier League sides West Ham United, Manchester United and Manchester City, before moving to Italy to join Juventus.

Tevez had two more stints with his hometown club Boca on either side of a spell with Chinese Super League team Shanghai Shenhua.

default-image

He made 75 appearances for the Argentine national side and won an Olympic gold medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Read more from Football
Post Comment