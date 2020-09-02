Three PSG players test positive for COVID-19

Reuters
French sports daily L'Equipe reported Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes tested COVID-19 positive
French sports daily L'Equipe reported Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes tested COVID-19 positiveReuters File Photo

Three Paris St Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

The club declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about the identity of the players but French sports daily L'Equipe reported Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes tested positive after returning from Ibiza.

"Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," the club said in a statement https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/results-of-screening-tests-first-team-covid-19-psg.

"All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."

Advertisement

The French champions on Monday said that two of their players had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine.

default-image

Although the Ligue 1 season has kicked off, PSG have yet to begin their campaign as they have been given a break following their run to last month's Champions League final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

The Parisian club start their title defence at Racing Lens on 10 September.



More News

Difficult for Messi to remain with Barcelona, says his father

Jorge Messi, father and agent of soccer player Lionel Messi, arrives at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airport for a meeting with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, in Barcelona, Spain 2 September, 2020.

Messi unlikely to change mind on Barcelona exit

Argentina's national soccer player Lionel Messi attends a training session at Ciudad do Galo grounds in Vespasiano, outside Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2014. Photo: Reuters

Messi’s Barca contract still valid, says La Liga

A statue of Johan Cruyff is seen infront of an image of Lionel Messi outside the Camp Nou after captain Lionel Messi told Barcelona he wishes to leave the club immediately, a source confirmed on Tuesday

Messi not to attend Barcelona training on Monday

Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona on the opening weekend.