Three things we learned from England vs Denmark match

After a troubled season with Premier League champions City that saw him lose his place at times, Sterling has been revitalised with England.

He has scored three times in Euro 2020 and was heavily involved in England's equaliser against the Danes when his run towards Bukayo Saka's cross forced Simon Kjaer to turn the ball into his own net.

No wonder England boss Gareth Southgate wrapped Sterling in a huge embrace during the post-match celebrations.

"I thought Raheem was a thorn in their side all night," Southgate said.