Liverpool call for UEFA action to guarantee supporter safety

Liverpool called on UEFA to do the “right thing” in implementing a series of recommendations after a damning report found European football’s governing body responsible for the chaos that surrounded last year’s Champions League final in Paris.

The independent report, commissioned by UEFA, found that they bore “primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster.”

French police and authorities were also criticised for a lack of planning and a heavy-handed response to supporters, based on incorrect assumptions that fans posed a threat to public order.